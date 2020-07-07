GlobalData is the market leader in providing actionable insight into the technology industry. With market analysts in 18 countries around the world, along with a team of researchers and consultants, we can provide you with the reliable, in-depth industry information you need.

Brazil’s 226.3 million mobile subscriptions in 2019 accounted for 32.0% of the total mobile subscriptions in Latin America region. Over the next five years, mobile operators in Brazil will add a combined 17.0 million subscriptions, bringing the country’s total mobile subscriptions to 243.4 million by the end of 2024.

Growth will be mainly driven by steady rise in smartphone subscriptions (mainly 4G and 5G) as well as growing M2M/IoT subscriptions.

4G accounted for a majority 68.0% share of the total subscriptions in 2019 and will corner 82.3% share by the end of 2024, led by 4G network expansions by operators such as TIM and Vivo.

With telco like TIM and Claro are already engaged in 5G trials, we expect commercial 5G launch by 2022 and 5G subscription share to account for 4.1% by 2024.

To support 5G development in the country, Anatel, Brazilian regulator announced in 2019, 5G spectrum auction in the 700MHz, 2.3GHz, 3.5GHz, and 26GHz bands that was going to take place in March 2020.

However, in January 2020, the Ministry of Science, Technology, Innovation and Communications informed that the 5G spectrum has been postponed due to interference issue with the 3.5GHz band and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy.

The auction is now expected to take place in November 2020. Download the full report from

GlobalData's Report Store View full report

GlobalData is this website’s parent business intelligence company.