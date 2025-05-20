BreachRx’s total funding has now surpassed $23m. Credit: VideoFlow/Shutterstock.

BreachRx, a provider of incident response platform for enterprises, has closed a $15m Series A funding round to enhance its incident response platform.

The oversubscribed funding round was led by Ballistic Ventures. It also saw participation from Overline, SYN Ventures, and Silver Buckshot Ventures.

BreachRx plans to use the proceeds for expanding its go-to-market and engineering teams.

The BreachRx platform is designed to offer a secure, central workspace for stakeholders across an organisation to coordinate cybersecurity incident response management.

It fosters real-time collaboration, clearly defines roles and responsibilities, and automates the creation of customised playbooks for various incidents.

This streamlining of the incident response process is designed to reduce costs and increase efficiency for enterprises, BreachRx said.

Currently, the company serves more than 100 clients, including publicly traded and Fortune 500 companies in sectors such as financial services, technology, healthcare, and critical infrastructure.

The company’s total funding has now surpassed $23m.

BreachRx has also added new members to its leadership team. Ballistic Ventures General Partner and former Mandiant CEO Kevin Mandia joined the board of directors, while former New York Times lead cybersecurity reporter Nicole Perlroth took on the role of board observer.

Mandia said: “Every company should consider how to prepare for and manage through a cyber incident – and BreachRx empowers companies to both plan and execute through cyber events in a manner that promotes far more effectiveness and resilience.”

BreachRx CEO and co-founder Andy Lunsford said: “From founding the company that the Fortune 500 have on speed-dial when they have a breach to expertly leading his own company through one of the most high-profile breaches in history, Kevin knows better than anyone the importance of transparency, speed and precision in the response process.

“His experience and knowledge of how organisations should prepare for and operate cross-functionally in response to cyber events, coupled with Nicole’s perspective from reporting on major cyberattacks, are invaluable as we execute our next phase of growth.”