British chancellor Philip Hammond will deliver his second Brexit budget today against a backdrop of tight public finances and political instability.

Hammond is a supporter of a so-called soft Brexit and wants the UK to remain as economically close to the European Union as possible when it leaves the bloc. Hammond is worried that a harder Brexit will do severe damage to the UK economy and he must stick to austerity and a tight grip on public finances to mitigate this.

However, prime minister Theresa May is under politician pressure to ease austerity, particularly on housing, while Brexiteers who think the UK’s economy will be fine even in the event of a hard Brexit want him to show confidence in the country.

The effects of the UK’s vote to leave the European Union are becoming increasingly hard to measure. Last year Tom Pope, of independent think tank the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS), said it was possible to say what the economy might have looked like had Britain voted to remain in the EU.

That gets harder and harder the further you are from the vote. You can’t disentangle the effect of Brexit anymore.

Meanwhile economic conditions have shifted since the last budget in the spring and there is fierce debate about how much of this is attributable to uncertainty and negativity over Brexit.

Inflation has risen to three percent, its highest level in five years, while growth has faltered a little.

The biggest change since the spring is May’s loss of her majority in June’s election, sparked fresh Brexit infighting within the Conservatives.

Lukman Otunuga, research analyst at FXTM, said investors are likely to pay particular attention to the Office for Budget Responsibility’s updated growth forecasts for the UK economy.

If the overall tone of the Budget statement is gloomy and Brexit concerns making an appearance, sterling is likely to find itself under renewed selling pressure.

The pound has endured a turbulent ride since June 2016’s Brexit vote. Even though it’s stabilised somewhat in recent months, it remains around 10 per cent lower against the dollar since the referendum and around 13 per cent lower against the euro.

The FTSE 100 — which generally is boosted by a fall in the value of the pound as many of the companies in it make their money overseas — is hovering around all time highs of 7,420 points.

One expected expense in the near future is the financial contribution to the EU before the UK leaves the bloc — he so-called Brexit bill which is widely expected to be around €40bn then it is finally agreed upon.

The Brexit bill aims to guarantee that there will be no loopholes in the EU budget once the UK – a net contributor – leaves. However it would be very surprising if Hammond broached the subject during the budget.