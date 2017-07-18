Billy is the editor of Verdict. You can reach him at billy.bambrough@verdict.co.uk

The UK’s referendum on European Union membership last year sparked a political debate the likes haven’t been seen in decades.

Celebrities lined both sides of the aisle but there were far more of them adding their voices to the Remain camp.

Here’s a run down of all the stars who wanted the UK to stay in the EU.

Tony Blair

Throughout the campaign last year, and the aftermath this year, former prime minister Tony Blair has been an ardent advocate against Brexit. This week he appeared on BBC’s Newsnight to say he thought it was a “disastrous mistake” for the country.

Blair said:

“I think it’s relegating us, diminishing us, it’s going to do us damage economically, it’s going to damage us politically.”

He also insists that Brexit could be reversed, as it is having a detrimental effect on the UK’s economy and position on the world stage “every day.”

Benedict Cumberbatch

Benedict Cumberbatch added his name to a letter calling for the UK to remain in Europe.

It read: “Britain is not just stronger in Europe, it is more imaginative and more creative, and our global creative success would be severely weakened by walking away.”

David Beckham

The former captain of the England international football team announced on Instagram that he was “voting to Remain”.

He said: “We live in a vibrant and connected world where together as a people we are strong. For our children and their children we should be facing the problems of the world together and not alone.”

Victoria Beckham

The former Spice Girl criticised the Leave.EU group for “putting a spin” on a quote she gave about Europe 20 years ago.

The 1996 quote, given to the Spectator when Victoria, now 42, was better known as Posh Spice, said: “The Euro bureaucrats are destroying every bit of national identity and individuality. We must keep our national individuality.”

She backtracked however, saying:

“I believe in my country, I believe in a future for my children where we are stronger together and I support the remain campaign.”

Eddie Izzard

Comedian Eddie Izzard tweeted his support for the Remain camp.

Out in London running with 2 flags. People being very positive. Lots of vote Remains for tomorrow #runningforeurope pic.twitter.com/Yef4YCp8Bz — Eddie Izzard (@eddieizzard) June 22, 2016

Helena Bonham Carter

Actress Helena Bonham Carter opted for the UK to remain a part of the EU. She suggested she has feelings of pride for both Europe and the UK.

She said she didn’t think that being part of the trading bloc detracted from being British:

I feel European but I also feel we can be British and be part of Europe without it impinging on our sense of identity.”

Rita Ora

Singer Rita Ora sent a selfie as she was leaving court just ahead of the vote voicing her support for the European Union.

She simply wrote: “Moments #VoteIN (sic)”

Gary Lineker

A German newspaper which said it would recognise Geoff Hurt’s controversial World Cup 1966 winning goal if the UK stay in Europe managed to sway football pundit Gary Lineker to the Remain vote.

Elton John

The singer also announced his intention to vote Remain on Instagram, sharing an image with the words “build bridges not walls” along with the caption:

I’m voting to remain. #StrongerInEurope”

JK Rowling

The author of the Harry Potter books supported the Remain campaign, both in the EU referendum and in Scotland’s vote on membership of the United Kingdom in 2014.

Rowling, who is often found tweeting her political leanings, expressed concern that “racists and bigots” are directing parts of the Leave campaign.

In a blog post, she wrote:

How can a retreat into selfish and insecure individualism be the right response when Europe faces genuine threats, when the bonds that tie us are so powerful, when we have come so far together? How can we hope to conquer the enormous challenges of terrorism and climate change without cooperation and collaboration?

Reaction since the vote

