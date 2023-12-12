The partnership is anticipated to support the development of new technologies. Credit: sdecoret/Shutterstock.

Broadcom and the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) have formed a multi-year research and development (R&D) partnership to advance research in the field of quantum science.

According to Caltech, the partnership with the semiconductor manufacturer will support the development of new technologies.

Under the alliance, Broadcom will make a sizable investment to set up the Broadcom Quantum Laboratory.

The quantum lab, which will be located at the Caltech facility, will bring together experts from the domains of quantum computing, quantum sensing, quantum measurement, and quantum engineering.

Broadcom’s investment will foster collaborative programming and research to speed up discoveries, said Caltech.

Broadcom and Caltech have also agreed to jointly organise an annual symposium for the next five years, during which scientists and engineers will discuss areas of shared interest and potential pathways for future R&D in related domains.

Broadcom president and CEO Hock Tan said: “Broadcom is thrilled to partner with Caltech to launch this critical R&D initiative on quantum computing. As a world-class leader in science and engineering research, Caltech has a long and rich history of technology innovation.

“This multi-year investment and engineering collaboration reinforces our continued commitment to supporting advanced R&D and represents our relentless pursuit of innovation to connect our customers, employees and communities worldwide.”

Caltech president Thomas Rosenbaum said: “Developing deep connections to technology leaders like Broadcom amplifies the power of the science and engineering that Caltech can accomplish.

“We share a belief in the transformative potential of quantum discoveries across the disciplines and welcome this new partnership.”

In November 2023, Broadcom completed the $61bn acquisition of VMware, a US-based cloud computing company.

The announcement was followed by reports that Broadcom will layoff several hundred VMware employees.

Recently, GlobalData analyst Steven Schuchart warned that Broadcom’s acquisition of VMware is not out of the woods just yet.