Jericho4, alongside Tomahawk 6 and Tomahawk Ultra, forms part of Broadcom’s networking portfolio designed for high-performance computing and AI. Credit: Sundry Photography/Shutterstock.com.

Broadcom has started shipping the Jericho4 Ethernet fabric router, which has been engineered to support next-generation distributed AI infrastructure across data centres.

According to Broadcom, the product facilitates the interconnection of more than one million XPUs by overcoming traditional scaling constraints with superior bandwidth, security, and performance.

Broadcom stated that the growing complexity of AI models demands infrastructure beyond a single data centre’s capabilities. Distributing XPUs across multiple sites necessitates routers optimised for high-bandwidth, secure transport over extensive regional distances.

The Jericho4 system scales to 36,000 HyperPorts, each with a capacity of 3.2 Tb/s. This is facilitated by deep buffering, line-rate MACsec, and remote direct memory access over Converged Ethernet (RoCE) transport across distances exceeding 100km.

Broadcom’s HyperPort technology consolidates four 800GE links into one logical port to improve utilisation and streamline traffic flow, increasing efficiency by up to 70%. The Jericho4 is said to ensure lossless RoCE over extended distances through intelligent congestion control and deep buffering, thereby meeting the demands of distributed AI infrastructures without power or space limitations.

Incorporating MACsec encryption on every port at full speed maintains data security between data centres without impacting performance, said the company.

The device is manufactured using a 3nm process and incorporates Broadcom’s advanced 200G PAM4 SerDes, reducing component dependency and enhancing system reliability through lower power consumption.

Complying with Ultra Ethernet Consortium (UEC) standards, Jericho4 facilitates interoperability with an ecosystem of UEC-compliant devices. This ensures seamless integration within open Ethernet AI fabrics, said Broadcom.

Jericho4 offers functionalities such as integrated accelerators for carrier service management, enabling control across wide area networks, which is crucial for carrier networks. The device supports scalable Ethernet rates and adds built-in encryption capabilities for secure off-premise connectivity.

The router is tailored for varied environments like carrier networks, campus settings, and cloud applications. Its advanced features include low-power high bandwidth memory packet memory that enhances traffic buffering and ensures zero packet loss even in congested networks.

Further expanding Broadcom’s offerings, the Tomahawk Ultra switch began shipping in July 2025. This product delivers a switch latency of 250 nanoseconds, achieves a throughput of 51.2 terabits per second, and supports up to 77 billion packets per second.