BT recently held a ‘Sustainability Festival’ at its research headquarters at Adastral Park, near Ipswich, England.

Keynote speeches were given by a host of leading BT executives, as well by a range of BT’s partners looking to imagine, create, and deliver innovative ways to deliver sustainability goals. Reflecting both the range of tech partners at Adastral Park such as Cisco, panels also included leading figures from cloud, networking, and software providers, as well as enterprise customers from across a range of sectors.

Topics discussed included the challenges of measuring carbon footprint data, sustainable equipment, managing sustainability along the value chain, and solutions for a circular economy. Other areas of interest within sustainability were cybersecurity, EVs (Electric Vehicles), smart buildings, and the hurdles faced by small businesses as they address the ESG challenge.

Bas Burger, CEO – Business at BT, observed that: “When it comes to sustainability, technology has given us the tools to leapfrog some of the biggest hurdles ahead – helping customers move faster towards Net Zero.”

Sarwar Khan, global head of sustainability at BT Business, noted that measuring the carbon footprint of products and services across the supply chain was the biggest challenge facing organizations. BT is working with partners to help its customers measure the impact through their Digital Carbon Calculator.

GlobalData Principal Analyst Rob Pritchard observed: “BT and other telecoms and technology service providers continue to lead the way when it comes to sustainability. Traditionally heavy users of energy and raw materials, they tend to set the benchmark when it comes to reductions in carbon emissions and achieving a more circular, sustainable economy.”

Pritchard continued, “Even in the face of a degree of push-back from some governments, the sustainability journey will continue to lie at the core of technology companies – and technology at the core of delivering sustainability.”