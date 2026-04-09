C3 AI said deployments run through pipelines with security controls, role-based access, and audit trails. Credit: bella1105/Shutterstock.com.

C3 AI has made C3 Code generally available, positioning the product as a tool to build enterprise AI applications using autonomous, agent-based coding on the C3 Agentic AI Platform.

Users can specify requirements in natural language, after which coordinated agents design, configure, test, and deploy applications, said the US-based enterprise AI software company.

C3 AI reported an internal evaluation, using Anthropic’s Claude to review documentation across several platforms, that scored C3 Code 9.2 out of 10 overall.

According to the company, the scores compared C3 Code with OpenAI’s Codex (6.0), Anthropic’s Claude Code (5.2) and Palantir (7.7).

The assessment awarded C3 Code the highest marks across all listed dimensions, including a score of 10 for domain intelligence.

The evaluation covered enterprise fit, agentic AI depth, domain intelligence, technical breadth, large language model and tool flexibility, and deployment and operations.

The product includes access to more than 40 enterprise AI applications and packages across sectors such as manufacturing, energy, financial services, defence, utilities and healthcare.

C3 AI said these assets, together with its data abstraction “Type System,” connect to live governed enterprise data.

The company added that production-domain algorithms for use cases such as anomaly detection, demand forecasting and predictive maintenance are available. It also said that corpus materials including developer documentation, API references, architecture blueprints, and community patterns are available for use by AI agents.

C3 Code generates full-stack applications from single prompts, producing data models, APIs, machine learning pipelines, agent workflows, and user interfaces. The platform can coordinate agents to run in parallel or sequence across systems and data sources.

C3 AI said deployments run through pipelines with security controls, role-based access, and audit trails.

The company described the system as model-agnostic, enabling organisations to choose or change large language model providers and retain portability of applications, data and models.

C3 AI CEO Stephen Ehikian said: “A single team member can describe a business problem in plain English and C3 Code delivers a complete, governed, production-grade AI application.”

C3 AI claims that C3 Code enables enterprise teams to build supply chain intelligence that detects real-time inventory shortages across global sites using geospatial dashboards and drill-down analytics, delivering production-ready AI in hours.

The new tool also supports global parts visibility by ingesting enterprise resource planning (ERP), logistics, freight and supplier data to configure a retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) pipeline and planning agent, then deploy a conversational user interface (UI) with live tracking, cutting delivery from days or weeks to hours.

For asset performance optimisation, teams can configure and extend domain AI algorithms for anomaly detection and predictive maintenance without a dedicated data science team.

The company stated these applications could be created in hours.