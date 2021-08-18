CACI International has developed a multi-sensor imaging system to improve small uncrewed aerial system (sUAS) operations in the future.

The AVT CM62 Micro Gimbal features an integrated high definition electro-optical (EO) imagery and a custom long-wave infrared (LWIR) core.

Weighing 260g, the low-power surveillance system is small, compact and lightweight. It provides high-performance intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities.

CACI CEO president and CEO John Mengucci said: “The CM62 represents a new generation of surveillance systems.

“Engineered for the modern battlefield, the CM62 is designed to provide superior capability against the evolving threats that our sailors, marines, and warfighters are facing against our technologically savvy adversaries.

“This technology will have a significant impact on survivability and resiliency during sUAS operations and beyond.”

Last year, CACI acquired AVT, which is a provider of advanced engineering, imaging solutions and software development for national security missions worldwide.

According to CACI, small, lightweight and low-power systems decrease the need for resources on equipment and offer more efficient capability.

The company also stated that battlefield equipment and tools become mission ready when existing platforms are equipped with smaller-profile multi-sensor imaging systems.

In September 2019, CACI International secured a $197m task order to support the critical surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities of the US Army.

This story was originally published on Army Technology, part of the GlobalData network.