Cadence reports that AuraStack AI Super Agent can double time-to-market speeds. Credit: ChristianLphoto/Shutterstock.com.

Cadence has launched the AuraStack AI Super Agent on its Allegro AI Studio platform as an agentic AI solution for printed circuit board (PCB) and advanced packaging design.

The new solution aims to facilitate the entire system design process within a single AI-native environment.

The AuraStack AI Super Agent is powered by Nvidia Blackwell and Nvidia CUDA-X.

Cadence said the platform coordinates specialised AI agents across system planning, implementation, and integrated multiphysics analysis. The approach is intended to accelerate the design cycle through to manufacturing.

According to the company, AuraStack is the latest in a line of agentic AI solutions that cover digital and analogue silicon design, advanced packaging, and PCB design.

Cadence system design and analysis (SDA) research and development (R&D) corporate vice president Michael Jackson said: “The next era of AI infrastructure—spanning data centres, automotive, aerospace and physical AI—will be defined not only by silicon, but by the systems that connect, power and cool it.

“As hyperscale data centres deploy massive AI clusters and other industries advance increasingly intelligent, high-performance systems, engineering teams face growing complexity in PCB and advanced package design.

“Agentic AI orchestration, combined with trusted electronic design automation (EDA) and SDA tools, enables customers to move from manual iteration to intelligent, automated design realisation.”

The firm says the platform leverages automation and optimisation tools to support system planning, physical structure definition, and intellectual property creation and reuse. It also supports place and route, design for manufacturability, and multiphysics analysis.

AuraStack introduces an integrated foundation capable of modelling and optimising electrical, thermal, and mechanical behaviour simultaneously.

This includes signal integrity, power integrity, thermal, mechanical stress, drop, vibration, and fatigue analysis, all within a feedback loop that aims to reduce errors late in the process and enhance system reliability.

Cadence reports that AuraStack AI Super Agent can double time-to-market speeds, deliver a 15-fold boost in productivity, and unify engineering teams through a shared workspace.

The platform also incorporates Cadence’s own multiphysics signoff solutions, such as Celsius Thermal Solver and Clarity 3D Solver, among others.

Industry partnerships have played a role in the launch. Cadence has collaborated with Nvidia, TSMC, Socionext, FORVIA HELLA, and Schneider Electric to address demands arising from advanced IC packaging and complex PCB workflows.

Nvidia computational engineering vice president and general manager Tim Costa said: “Nvidia’s collaboration with Cadence is advancing AI-powered engineering workflows that accelerate design convergence and innovation across the industry.

“The Cadence AuraStack AI Super Agent and the Millennium M2000 Supercomputer deliver up to 20X faster multiphysics performance, giving our engineers the capability to tackle the most demanding design challenges and bring the next generation of AI infrastructure to life.”

Cadence says other collaborations include supporting Socionext and Schneider Electric in deploying AI-driven automation in electronic design, focusing on increasing productivity and knowledge sharing among engineering teams.

In April, Cadence partnered with Nvidia to advance agentic AI, physics-based simulation, and digital twin technologies for engineering and system design.