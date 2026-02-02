Capgemini launches sale of Capgemini Government Solutions in US. Credit: HJBC/ Shutterstock.com.

French IT company Capgemini has announced it will begin the process of selling its US subsidiary, Capgemini Government Solutions.

The decision comes after Capgemini identified that legal requirements tied to federal government contracts for classified activities in the US restrict the company’s ability to oversee certain operational aspects of this business. This makes it difficult to ensure full alignment with corporate objectives, said the company.

Capgemini Government Solutions accounts for 0.4% of Capgemini’s projected global revenue for 2025 and contributes less than 2% to the group’s revenue in the US.

The move comes after Capgemini faced scrutiny over a contract with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), amid public criticism of the agency’s role in enforcing President Donald Trump’s immigration policy.

Public records show that Capgemini Government Solutions has been under contract since 18 December 2025 to provide “skip tracing services for enforcement and removal operations”, the BBC reported. Skip tracing involves locating people whose whereabouts are not known.

According to US government listings, the subsidiary is expected to receive more than $4.8m for this work supporting ICE, with the contract scheduled to run through 15 March. It is one of 13 contracts the subsidiary holds with ICE.

Capgemini stated it will start the divestiture immediately.

Capgemini Government Solutions operates within several sectors, providing technology services to federal agencies in areas including defence, homeland security, health, and civil operations.

The subsidiary works with partners such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft, Google, and Oracle to deliver cloud platforms and data management solutions, focusing on automation, AI, and digitisation for various government clients.

Capgemini maintains a global presence offering consulting, technology services, and digital transformation solutions.

In August 2025, Capgemini was selected to deliver end-to-end IT services for automotive technology company Aptiv under a new multi-year agreement.

The partnership established Capgemini as Aptiv’s provider for IT support, infrastructure, and digital operations across its global digital ecosystem. It aimed to increase agility and support innovation within Aptiv’s operations as part of the company’s long-term strategy to build a resilient digital foundation for future growth.