Capgemini has been selected to deliver end-to-end IT services for automotive technology company Aptiv under a new multi-year agreement.

This partnership establishes Capgemini as Aptiv’s provider for IT support, infrastructure, and digital operations across its global digital ecosystem.

It aims to increase agility and foster innovation within Aptiv’s operations, forming part of the company’s long-term strategy to build a resilient digital foundation for future growth.

Aptiv chief information officer Matt Peterson said: “As Aptiv evolves to meet the demands of a rapidly changing industrial landscape, technology is a key enabler of our ability to move with speed, scale, and precision.

“Our partnership with Capgemini accelerates the development of our next-generation digital backbone, empowering our teams, enhancing operational agility, and supporting the future of intelligent, software-defined systems.”

The partnership will leverage Capgemini’s established frameworks and platforms, including the Accelerated Solutions Environment (ASE), to tailor solutions that meet the enterprise-wide goals of Aptiv.

Capgemini will provide customised IT services to support Aptiv’s objectives in enhancing connectivity and safety.

Capgemini Americas CEO and group executive board member Anirban Bose said: “We are excited to collaborate with Aptiv as they take this next step in their business transformation journey. Our approach ensures support, expertise, and innovation across every initiative.

“By combining our global delivery strength, industry expertise, and collaborative approach, we look forward to supporting Aptiv’s evolving needs and helping them deliver greater value to their customers and partners worldwide.”

In a separate development, Capgemini has signed a deal to acquire Cloud4C, a provider of managed services for hybrid and sovereign cloud environments. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Cloud4C assists enterprises in migrating, managing, and optimising technology and data through its artificial intelligence (AI)-ready platform. It offers end-to-end service solutions across cloud strategy implementation, stack migration, and hybrid cloud solutions.

The acquisition, which is subject to regulatory approvals and customary conditions aims to enhance Capgemini’s presence in the cloud managed services market.

In July 2025, Capgemini signed an all-cash deal worth $3.3bn to acquire WNS, a digital-led business transformation and services company listed on the New York Stock Exchange.