Capgemini’s IT hiring activity rises 18.8% in September 2022

France-based company Capgemini’s IT hiring rose 18.8% in September 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 42.31% in September 2022 when compared with August 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 38.07% share in the company’s total hiring activity in September 2022, and recorded an 8.16% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Capgemini IT hiring in September 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Capgemini, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 68.76% in September 2022, and an 18.83% rise over August 2022, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 12.13% in September 2022, and registered growth of 96.36%. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 10.67% in September 2022, a 196.88% rise from August 2022.

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at Capgemini

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in September 2022 with a 38.09% share, which marked a 7.88% drop over the previous month.

North America stood next with 31.01%, registering a 10.4% month-on-month growth. Europe was the third leading region with a 30.45% share and a 3771.43% rise over August 2022.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 0.22% and a month-on-month decline of 33.33%. South & Central America stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.22%, registering a 100% rise over the previous month.

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 33.37% share in September 2022, a 10% decline over August 2022. France featured next with a 30% share, up 5240% over the previous month. US recorded a 27.42% share, an increase of 16.19% compared with August 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Capgemini IT hiring activity in September 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 49.66%, up by 92.17% from August 2022. Mid Level positions with a 45.06% share, a growth of 3.89% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 5.06% share, up 275% over August 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.22%, recording a month-on-month increase of 100%.