Verdict lists five of the most popular tweets on disruptive tech in Q4 2020 based on data from GlobalData’s Influencer Platform.

The top tweets were chosen from influencers as tracked by GlobalData’s Influencer Platform, which is based on a scientific process that works on pre-defined parameters. Influencers are selected after a deep analysis of the influencer’s relevance, network strength, engagement, and leading discussions on new and emerging trends.

Top tweets on disruptive tech in Q4 2020

1. Cathy Hackl’s tweet on virtual reality gloves

Cathy Hackl, the founder of Futures Intelligence Group, a research and consulting firm, shared an article on virtual reality (VR) gloves enabling robots to interact with the world.

Scientists of Cornell University have developed a new stretchable skin sensor that utilises fibre optics to give robots a sense of touch. The skin sensor-equipped 3D printed glove prototype is made of polyurethane, which also comprises Bluetooth, a battery and basic circuitry.

The technology, although being in the initial stages, can provide a sense of touch in a VR environment. The gloves can provide feedback as one grabs a virtual object or can even give a sense of touch to a robot.

Stretchable skin sensor could help you touch things in #VR https://t.co/4NslamUH6a — Cathy Hackl – CEO's Guide to the Metaverse (@CathyHackl) November 13, 2020

Username: Cathy Hackl

Twitter handle: @CathyHackl

Retweets: 68

Likes: 290

2. Ronald Van Loon’s tweet on Samsung’s SelfieType keyboard concept

Ronald Van Loon, a principal analyst and CEO of the Intelligent World, shared a video on Samsung’s SelfieType keyboard concept, which uses machine vision to track what the user is typing.

The system functions without any external hardware and only needs the device camera for tracking. It eliminates the need for carrying around accessories since it uses the device camera.

Username: Ronald van Loon

Twitter handle: @Ronald_vanLoon

Retweets: 82

Likes: 128

3. Glen Gilmore’s tweet on a remote-controlled buoy U SAFE

Glen Gilmore, a social media and digital marketing consultant, shared a video on a self-propelled buoy named U SAFE, being developed by Noras Performance. The buoy is meant to be used as a remote-controlled lifeguard for swimmers.

Once the buoy is tossed into the water, it is operated using a remote control and can jump over waves. It can rescue a person stranded even far away from the ship or boat without any human onboard and bring the survivor back to safety.

Username: Glen Gilmore

Twitter handle: @GlenGilmore

Retweets: 55

Likes: 103

4. Harold Sinnott’s tweet on BFS Auto high-speed scanner

Harold Sinnott, a social media and digital marketing expert, shared a video on a high-speed, high-definition book scanner named BFS Auto that can digitise books.

Developed by Japan’s Ishikawa Watanabe Laboratory, BFS-Auto can digitise 250 pages of a book per minute, using auto flip technology. The page flipping technology combines 3D recognition and 3D restoration features for enhanced accuracy. The technology is bringing the library to devices across the world.

Username: Harold Sinnott

Twitter handle: @HaroldSinnott

Retweets: 80

Likes: 95

5. David Holm’s tweet on the possible technological advancements in 2045

David Holm, an investor and entrepreneur, shared a video from the World Economic Forum depicting how the world would possibly look in 2045, according to Pentagon.

The 2045 world would integrate artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, Internet-of-things (IoT) and several other advanced technologies in the day-to-day lives of humans. The world may witness technologies such as brain signal-controlled gadgets, neural communications, AI-controlled passenger planes, and molecular engineering for construction. By 2045, machines will solve complex problems and humans may be able to talk to machines that can understand languages.

Username: David Holm

Twitter handle: @cloudpreacher

Retweets: 120

Likes: 73