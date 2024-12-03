CDW, an information technology company, has announced the acquisition of Mission Cloud Services, a managed cloud professional services and consulting provider, for an undisclosed amount.
Through this acquisition CDW plans to expand cloud and AI technology services, further strengthening its existing capabilities in the sector.
Founded in 2017, Mission Cloud specialises in Amazon Web Services (AWS), offering end-to-end cloud services, AI solutions, and software tailored for small and midsized AWS customers.
As an AWS-certified generative AI partner, Mission Cloud provides AI and Machine Learning solutions to securely transform customer data and protect AWS-managed environments.
Mission Cloud’s offerings include cloud management, migrations, DevOps automation, data analytics, machine learning, and generative AI solutions.
These services assist businesses in accelerating technology adoption, optimising cloud environments, and driving AI-driven innovation.
The company’s emphasis on security and compliance is evident in its 24/7 security monitoring and response services.
The company’s software-as-a-service application, Mission Cloud Secure, launched in November, combines security capabilities from CrowdStrike Holdings with Mission’s AWS expertise to protect cloud resources, endpoints, and credentials. Mission Cloud has a team of more than 300 professionals serving more than 500 customers.
CDW’s acquisition of Mission Cloud Services complements its Digital Velocity platform, which focuses on cloud, data, AI, and software platform engineering.
CDW chair and CEO Christine Leahy said: “The acquisition of Mission accelerates our three-part growth strategy by augmenting our cloud services and enhancing our ability to deliver customer-centric outcomes across the full technology solutions stack and lifecycle.
“We look forward to welcoming the talented Mission team to CDW and leveraging their robust cloud, security, and AI expertise to lead the market and deliver on our purpose – to make technology work so people can do great things.”