Celonis, a software company that provides execution management systems, has set a net-zero target by 2050 in accordance to the Paris agreement of 2015, to mitigate climate change impact by reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in its own value chain. The company plans to increase funding for carbon removal projects and has already started switching to renewable energy for its Munich office buildings. Celonis has identified procurement, mobility, and offices as the three areas that need improvement to reduce its carbon footprint. The company has developed measures to reduce its corporate emissions and has also built two new products, the Celonis Shipping Emissions Reduction App and the Celonis Sustainable Spend Management App, to help customers consolidate data across systems and sources and reduce manual effort while reporting scientifically accurate emission calculations based on actual business activity.



According to Celonis's Sustainability Report 2022, carbon footprint report, the company's total Scope 1-3 emissions (market-based) were 9,336 tCO2e and 22,195 tCO2e, respectively. The main emission hotspots were procurement (67%), business travel (11%), and employee commuting and remote work (11%). The company has identified steps to reduce its carbon footprint, such as segmenting and prioritizing vendors according to their carbon emissions and climate aspiration levels, pushing carbon-reducing travel modes and mobility concepts, and incorporating sustainability into its fleet. Celonis has prevented more than 3.5 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions since the launch of its climate project in 2011.



Celonis has developed a sustainable supplier code of conduct, a vehicle fleet policy, and a sustainable office policy to reduce its carbon footprint. The company has also built a sustainable merch, sustainable snacks/beverages & catering, and sustainable shopping benefits to promote sustainability. Celonis has developed a net-zero strategy to combine decarbonization and beyond value chain action leading to net zero by neutralizing remaining emissions through carbon removal. The company plans to develop official Science Based Targets and submit continuous support of climate-positive projects to achieve its net-zero target.



In conclusion, Celonis is taking proactive steps to combat climate change, implementing sustainable practices, and developing innovative products to reduce carbon emissions and achieve net zero. With a focus on procurement, mobility, and offices, Celonis is paving the way towards a greener future and demonstrating its commitment to sustainability.