The European Space Agency (ESA), an international organisation with 22 member states, has awarded a contract to Irish space technology company Celtonn to develop semiconductor hardware for future satellite missions.

The initiative is part of ESA’s ARTES 4.0 Core Competitiveness Advanced Technology programme, which aims to promote innovation in satellite communications across Europe and Canada.

As the principal contractor, Celtonn will focus on creating a high-linearity, low-noise amplifier (LNA) for the V-band feeder uplink, which is crucial for the next generation of satellite communication payloads.

The LNA is designed to offer low-latency and high-performance data transmission, significantly enhancing space-based connectivity.

With the satellite sector expanding swiftly, projections indicate that there could be up to 60,000 satellites in orbit by 2030, Celtonn said.

Celtonn CEO Marie Bourke Celtonn said: “Ireland has a global reputation for innovation, and we’re proud to be at the forefront of developing next-generation hardware solutions for the space industry.

“Our work with ESA ensures we are building technology capable of meeting the data demands of tomorrow’s interconnected world.”

ESA’s ARTES programme aims to enhance the competitiveness of European and Canadian industry by fostering the development of advanced telecommunications solutions.

Irish delegation to ESA Conor Sheehan said: “Ireland’s space sector is growing rapidly, and this project highlights the world-class manufacturing capabilities of Irish companies.

“Celtonn’s work on this advanced V-band technology strengthens Ireland’s position in the global space economy and reflects the kind of high-impact innovation that Enterprise Ireland and ESA seek to support.”

Celtonn is engaged in designing, testing, and manufacturing of high-performance, dual-use millimetre wave semiconductors for commercial markets.