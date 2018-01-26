Next month it will have been a full 100 years since the first tangible steps were made for women’s suffrage in the UK and Ireland.

The 1918 Representation of the People Act granted votes to women over the age of 30. Though they did not receive full voting rights for a further ten years, it was the first significant progression in women’s suffrage.

It’s certainly still a good reason to celebrate, and just cause to reflect on how gender relations have progressed since then.

With companies still reeling from the Weinstein effect, questions about gender equality in the work space continue to circulate.

Though it seems clear that we are not yet on a level of total gender parity, some may be wondering just how far we have come (or how far we have to go).

Verdict examines just what gender relations look like around the world today.

Global rankings

The World Economic Forum (WEF) published its annual Global Gender Gap Report in November 2017. The report ranks 144 countries on gender equality based on a variety of factors such as wage equality and number of women in parliament.

Findings include Iceland having the smallest gender gap of any country (though there still exists a gap). Following it are Norway, Finland, Rwanda, Sweden and Nicaragua.

Among the worst countries for gender equality are Yemen, Pakistan and Syria. The UK sits at 15 on the list while the US ranking is 49.

In 2017 the average global progress on closing the gender gap stands at 68 percent. If the current rate continues, it will take another 100 years for the world’s women to find equality with men. This is comparative to the 83 year prediction in 2016.

Saadia Zahidi, head of education, gender and work at the WEF said:

In 2017, we should not be seeing progress towards gender parity shift into reverse. Gender equality is both a moral and an economic imperative. 3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

The WEF said:

More than a decade of data has revealed that progress is still too slow for realizing the full potential of one half of humanity within our lifetimes.

The majority of gaps exist in economic and political participation, while in health and education the gap has either closed or remained the same. It is the second consecutive year that progress has reversed, with only 58 percent of the economic participation gap being closed. A lowly 23 percent of the political gap has been closed, unchanged since 2016 figures.

Women in parliament

The WEF report shows that only Iceland has closed over 70 percent of its gender gap in the political sector. Rwanda, Norway and Finland have all crossed the 50 percent threshold. Lebanon, Qatar and Yemen have the lowest rankings, closing less than two percent of their political gender gap.

Rwanda has the highest share of female parliamentarians in the world, at 61 percent. The country reserves 30 percent of seats for women, though even the non-reserved seats are almost equally split between men and women.

In Nicaragua the figure sits at 46 percent, with the country reaching gender parity in ministerial positions for the first time since 2014.

The report also finds countries such as India, Japan and the US lagging behind in gender parity due to the lack of women in ministerial positions. The former two, in addition to Kenya and Brazil, show a regression in this area.

America has dropped to 49 in the overall rankings (down four place) after a decline of female parliamentarians. In the House of Representatives women hold only 19.1 percent of the seats, while in the Senate they hold 21 percent of seats. Its political empowerment measure has reached its lowest level since 2007.

Women in business

The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) found in 2015 that places such as Russia and the Philippines had more women in management positions than the US or the UK.

Russia shows 40 percent of those in senior roles as women, while the Philippines reported a 37 percent figure in 2014. In Vietnam 33 percent of senior managers are female.

21 percent of senior managers in American businesses are women and as of 2017, 6.4 percent of Fortune 500 CEO roles were occupied by females. In the UK 22 percent of senior managers are women.

Even lower is Japan and India, which show eight percent and 15 percent of female senior managers respectively.

Pay gap

Despite the fact that closing the pay gap could add as much as 26 percent to global GDP by 2025, women are still underpaid throughout the world.

The WEF reckons it will take 217 years for disparities in the pay and employment opportunities of men and women to end.

According to the Wall Street Journal, women earn less than men in 439 of 446 major US occupations.

The American Association of University Women found that in 2016, women working full time in the US were typically paid just 80 percent of what men received.

According to Bloomberg, men out-earn women at every level and women’s wages stop growing at an earlier stage than men.

What if women were paid equally?

Research from WEF has suggested that economic gender parity could add: $250bn to the UK’s GDP, $1.7trn to the US GDP, $550bn to Japan’s and $2.5trn to China’s.

If the gender gap in economic participation closed by 25 percent, by 2025 the global GDP could see an increase of $5.3trn.