Verdict lists ten of the most popular tweets by CEOs in November 2020 based on data from GlobalData’s Influencer Platform. The top tweets were chosen from influencers as tracked by GlobalData’s Influencer Platform, which is based on a scientific process that works on pre-defined parameters. Influencers are selected after a deep analysis of the influencer’s relevance, network strength, engagement, and leading discussions on new and emerging trends.

Top tweets by CEOs in November 2020

1. Albert Bourla’s tweet on Pfizer and BioNtech’s deal with European Commission for Covid-19 vaccine

Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer, shared an article on an agreement inked by pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and BioNTech with the European Commission (EC) for the supply of 200 million doses of their investigational mRNA-based Covid-19 vaccine candidate, BNT162b2. The EC also has an option to request an extra 100 million doses of the vaccine candidate, under the agreement.

The European Union (EU) member states will order doses of BNT162b2 vaccine candidate, subject to receiving regulatory approvals from the European Medicines Agency (EMA). The vaccine doses will be produced at BioNTech’s manufacturing sites in Germany and Pfizer’s Belgium site. The deliveries are scheduled to be initiated by the end of this year.

Just as important as developing a safe, effective #COVID19 vaccine is getting it in the hands of people around the world. Today’s finalized supply agreement with the @EU_Commission is another major step toward that goal. #ScienceWillWin https://t.co/nvdtYbwhjJ — AlbertBourla (@AlbertBourla) November 11, 2020

Username: AlbertBourla

Twitter handle: @AlbertBourla

Retweets: 97

Likes: 481

2. Yoshitaka Kitao’s tweet on XRP Ledger

Yoshitaka Kitao, president of SBI Holdings, shared an article on the future development of the Ripple’s XRP Ledger (XRPL), a decentralised cryptographic ledger, and the need for crypto regulation in the US to support technology innovators.

The article noted that the recently launched XRPL v1.6 features upgrades such as negative Unique Node List (UNL) code to improve the robustness of the network and hardened validations to allow the servers to identify inadvertent misconfiguration of validators.

The advantages of the new XRPL include quick transaction time, low cost and high volumes of transactions, as well as support for a diverse range of functionalities such as time locks, escrows and multi-sign, the article highlighted.

Stuart Alderoty, Ripple’s General Counsel, noted that the US Office of the Comptroller of the Currency’s recent announcement permitting banks to provide custody services for cryptocurrency to customers was a positive development for the industry. Further, the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau acknowledged Ripple and XRP as user friendly in terms of cross-border transactions.

The Ripple Drop: Developing the XRP Ledger and the Future of Crypto Regulation in the US https://t.co/caoatzps7M — 北尾吉孝 (@yoshitaka_kitao) November 16, 2020

Username: Yoshitaka Kitao

Twitter handle: @yoshitaka_kitao

Retweets: 52

Likes: 245

3. Deepinder Goyal’s tweet on Zomato new policy for takeaway orders

Deepinder Goyal, founder of Zomato, shared an article on the Indian food delivery app introducing free takeaway service for its restaurant partners. The company will also waive off the payment gateway charges on all such takeaway orders.

Zomato’s takeaway service has witnessed an increase in order volume by roughly 200% in the past few months. The service provides restaurants with an opportunity to reach out to more customers. Goyal added that the takeaway service is live for more than 55,000 restaurants across the country.

We are introducing takeaway/self-pickup services at a much larger scale than before. Also making this service commission-free for our restaurant partners. Read the blog post here — https://t.co/r561fcuBmu [1/n] — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) November 18, 2020

Username: Deepinder Goyal

Twitter handle: @deepigoyal

Retweets: 26

Likes: 194

4. Augustin de Romanet’s tweet on partnership between Groupe ADP and Cerballiance

Augustin de Romanet, CEO of Groupe ADP, shared an article on an agreement reached between the company and Cerballiance, a network of laboratories under Group Cerba HealthCare, to enable Covid-19 screening tests for passengers departing from the Paris Orly and Paris Charles de Gaulle airports.

Cerballiance installed two Covid-19 test centres at the airports, as part of the agreement. Passengers can book an appointment online through the doctolib.fr website, following which they will undergo antigenic or RT-PCR tests either in a Cerballiance laboratory facility in town or at the screening centre at the airports. The test results are expected to be obtained within roughly 48 hours for an RT-PCR test and one to two hours for an antigen test.

Pour faciliter la réalisation par les passagers des tests requis pour les voyages aériens, @GroupeADP signe un accord avec #Cerballiance. Dès demain en ville et à #Orly, puis la semaine pro. à #CDG, tests antigéniques et PCR proposés. Tous les détails 🔽 https://t.co/Y6XiinWoZw — Augustin de Romanet (@Romanet) November 5, 2020

Username: Augustin de Romanet

Twitter handle: @Romanet

Retweets: 61

Likes: 176

5. Mike Sievert’s tweet on T-Mobile having the largest 5G network in the US

Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile, tweeted that the telecommunications firm has the largest 5G network in the US. He noted that the company covers 270 million Americans across 1.4 million square miles in the country, which is more than the combined coverage provided by AT&T and Verizon.

Sievert noted that T-Mobile has expanded its home internet pilot service to 450 cities and towns, with a majority being in rural America. He added that the company is installing thousands of mid-band sites per month to build the largest 5G network in the world.

.@TMobile has the country’s largest 5G network that covers 270M people, across 1.4M square miles. That’s more 5G geographic coverage than AT&T & Verizon combined‼️ We are THE industry leader & we're way ahead of the competition when it comes to unlocking the potential of 5G! pic.twitter.com/IEMNj8PLaR — Mike Sievert (@MikeSievert) November 7, 2020

Username: Mike Sievert

Twitter handle: @MikeSievert

Retweets: 29

Likes: 163

6. Christian Klein’s tweet on SAP’s industry cloud solutions portfolio

Christian Klein, CEO of SAP, a software company, shared an article on how the company’s industry cloud portfolio helps to deliver advanced, tailored solutions to industries to meet their business requirements. Built on SAP’s Business Technology Platform with open APIs, and process and data models, these solutions aid to advance digital transformation across several industries.

The article noted that SAP recently expanded its industry cloud portfolio to retail, professional services and industrial machinery and components (IM&C) industries in a move to fulfil their business needs.

SAP’s partnership with a retailer that primarily operates physical stores was also detailed in the article. SAP is helping the retailer develop an online presence by converting the offline stores to online thereby improving consumer experiences.

Our customers & @SAP have been developing #industry specific software and #modifications on premise. Now, together with our #ecosystem, we are providing #modular #cloud solutions for the core business of our customers in an open environment. #industrycloud https://t.co/mVwrmk7Yd0 — Christian Klein (@ChrstnKlein) November 18, 2020

Username: Christian Klein

Twitter handle: @ChrstnKlein

Retweets: 26

Likes: 97

7. Dara Khosrowshahi’s tweet on Uber joining ZETA to promote transition to electric vehicles

Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber, shared an article on the ride sharing company joining the Zero Emission Transportation Association (ZETA), a coalition of companies dedicated to achieving 100% electric vehicle (EV) sales in the US within the next ten years.

Khosrowshahi added that this coalition will support Uber’s target to push 100% of rides to EVs in the US, Canada and Europe by 2030, as well as to move to completely zero-emissions within next 20 years.

Excited to be part of ZETA- a coalition of companies launching now to push for 100% of new US vehicle sales to be electric by 2030. https://t.co/7on5Lx0qFf This supports our work to move 100% of rides to EVs in US/CAN/EU cities by 2030 & go fully zero-emissions by 2040. Let’s go! https://t.co/TIy4KaUJBz — dara khosrowshahi (@dkhos) November 17, 2020

Username: Dara Khosrowshahi

Twitter handle: @dkhos

Retweets: 9

Likes: 80

8. Dr. Ilham Kadri’s tweet on Solvay implementing global remote working policy

Dr. Ilham Kadri, CEO of Solvay, a chemical company, shared an article on the company announcing the incorporation of global remote working policy into its work culture. The announcement was based on a survey, which was conducted between 10,000 Solvay employees who have adopted teleworking due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The survey revealed a positive teleworking experience from the employees, as they did not have to travel anymore thereby increasing productivity. Roughly 40% of Solvay’s employees have adopted remote working since March of this year due to the ongoing pandemic.

Proud to share that #RemoteWorking will become @SolvayGroup’s standard.

The impact the pandemic has had on our #FutureofWork is an opportunity that we do not want to miss. #Solvay’s capacity to adapt and reinvent is what powers our #innovation.

👉 https://t.co/gtDtMx4xnV pic.twitter.com/j4hQX7WQoo — Dr. Ilham Kadri (@Kadriilham) November 4, 2020

Username: Dr. Ilham Kadri

Twitter handle: @Kadriilham

Retweets: 6

Likes: 76

9. Kevin Johnson’s tweet on Starbucks’ partnership with Mary’s Place

Kevin Johnson, CEO of Starbucks, shared an article about the coffee chain’s partnership with Mary’s Place, a non-profit organisation, to support its No Child Sleeps Outside campaign, which provides sheltered relief to homeless families. Starbucks has partnered with the organisation for the fifth time this year and donated $250,000 from the Starbucks Foundation.

The article noted that Mary’s Place will use the funds raised through the campaign to create a Rapid Response Fund that will help to bring back safe and stable shelters to homeless families, while addressing their critical needs especially during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

For the 5th year, we’re partnering with @MarysPlaceWA & their No Child Sleeps Outside campaign, donating $250,000 from The @Starbucks Foundation. Our collective support is more critical than ever to provide relief to unsheltered families in our hometown: https://t.co/WJGiqRxef6 pic.twitter.com/vkxVPBr690 — Kevin Johnson (@Kevin_Johnson) November 17, 2020

Username: Kevin Johnson

Twitter handle: @Kevin_Johnson

Retweets: 7

Likes: 70

10. Dax Dasilva’s tweet on Lightspeed’s acquisition of ShopKeep

Dax Dasilva, chief executive officer of Lightspeed, shared an article on the e-commerce software provider signing a definitive agreement to acquire ShopKeep, a cloud-based point of sale commerce solutions provider, for $440m.

The acquisition will enable Lightspeed to offer vital products to clients of ShopKeep, while supporting the digital transformation of small and medium-sized businesses across the US. The deal will also help the company to adapt to the rapidly changing customer behaviours and offer a wider product portfolio to improve brand loyalty.

.@LightspeedHQ announced our intention to acquire @ShopKeep to drive the digital transformation of SMBs across the US. Working together, we look forward to providing solutions for more than 20k new customer locations—now serving 100k SMBs globally: ⚡️https://t.co/S4SmHiSKy9 — Dax Dasilva (@daxdasilva) November 5, 2020

Username: Dax Dasilva

Twitter handle: @daxdasilva

Retweets: 6