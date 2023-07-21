The new offering is a global network of nine interconnected, cloud-based, AI supercomputers. Credit: Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock.

Generative artificial intelligence (AI) company Cerebras Systems and UAE-based technology holding group G42 have formed a partnership to launch Condor Galaxy.

The new offering is a global network of nine interconnected, cloud-based, AI supercomputers.

With 54 million cores and 4 exaFLOPs, Condor Galaxy 1 (CG-1) is the first AI supercomputer on this network.

The goal of CG-1 is to speed up innovation by allowing G42 and its cloud users to train large AI models quickly and easily.

In early 2024, Cerebras and G42 intend to set up two more of these supercomputers in the US, dubbed CG-2 and CG-3.

Under the alliance, the two entities are said to be advancing in advanced AI models in Arabic bilingual chat, climate studies and healthcare.

According to Reuters, the AI supercomputing deal is valued at $100m.

Cerebras Systems CEO Andrew Feldman said: “Many cloud companies have announced massive GPU clusters that cost billions of dollars to build, but that are extremely difficult to use. Distributing a single model over thousands of tiny GPUs takes months of time from dozens of people with rare expertise.

“CG-1 eliminates this challenge. Setting up a generative AI model takes minutes, not months and can be done by a single person.”

To achieve the planned total compute power of 36 exaFLOPs, six more Condor Galaxy supercomputers will be made operational by G42 and Cerebras in 2024.

G42 Cloud CEO Talal Alkaissi said: “This partnership brings together Cerebras’ extraordinary compute capabilities, together with G42’s multi-industry AI expertise. G42 and Cerebras’ shared vision is that Condor Galaxy will be used to address society’s most pressing challenges across healthcare, energy, climate action and more.”