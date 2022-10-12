CGI Group’s IT hiring activity rises 2.1% in September 2022

Canada-based company CGI Group’s IT hiring rose 2.1% in September 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 1.95% in September 2022 when compared with August 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 54.74% share in the company’s total hiring activity in September 2022, and recorded a 0.47% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops CGI Group IT hiring in September 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by CGI Group, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 65.69% in September 2022, and a 13.28% rise over August 2022, while Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a share of 12.6% in September 2022, and registered growth of 52.11%. Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 10.5% in September 2022, a 104.55% rise from August 2022.

North America drives IT hiring at CGI Group

North America emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in September 2022 with a 48.66% share, which marked a 43.3% rise over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 28.59%, registering a 14.34% month-on-month decline. Europe was the third leading region with a 22.52% share and a 63.56% rise over August 2022.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 0.23% and a month-on-month flat growth.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 34.77% share in September 2022, a 60.22% growth over August 2022. India featured next with a 26.49% share, down 16.24% over the previous month. Canada recorded a 13.89% share, an increase of 13.33% compared with August 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead CGI Group IT hiring activity in September 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 54.73%, up by 7.82% from August 2022. Mid Level positions with a 29.29% share, a growth of 16.74% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 15.99% share, up 211.36% over August 2022.