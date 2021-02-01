The Chilean telecom and pay-TV market will expand at a CAGR of 1.0% over the forecast period 2020-2020, driven by the increasing demand for mobile and fixed data services.

The Chilean mobile segment was the greatest contributor to total market revenue, with mobile voice and data (including mobile messaging) accounting for a combined 53.4% of the total service revenue estimated for 2020. While the contribution of mobile voice has been declining over the past several years as a result of a significant decline in mobile termination rates, mobile data’s contribution has been expanding rapidly supported by the increasing uptake of smartphones and growing availability of 4G/LTE networks.

We expect Chilean mobile data will continue increasing its weight over total market revenue during the 2016-2021 period, expanding at a 5.1% CAGR between 2020 and 2025 and becoming responsible for 46.6% of the total market revenue by 2025.