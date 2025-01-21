China’s AI market is projected to reach 5.6trn yuan by 2030, according to China International Capital Corp. Credit: William Potter/Shutterstock.

China has established a new artificial intelligence (AI) investment fund with an initial capital of 60bn yuan ($8.2bn), reported South China Morning Post.

This move comes shortly after the US intensified export controls on advanced semiconductors and added more Chinese companies to its trade blacklist.

China also plans to launch an inquiry into the US government’s subsidies of its semiconductor industries.

The fund, named the National AI Industry Investment Fund, was incorporated in Shanghai.

It is a joint venture between state-backed Guozhi Investment (Shanghai) private equity fund management and the China Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund (CICF) Phase III.

Citing local business registry service Qcc.com, the fund’s business scope includes general equity investment and asset management, though specific details were not provided.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

AI has become a national priority for China amidst ongoing tensions between Beijing and Washington.

China’s AI market is projected to reach 5.6trn yuan by 2030, according to China International Capital Corp.

The US Department of Commerce recently added over two dozen Chinese entities to its Entity List, accusing them of aiding Beijing’s military advancements.

Companies on this list are prohibited from purchasing goods or services from US tech suppliers without a licence, which is typically denied.

Among the blacklisted companies are Chinese start-up Zhipu AI and chip designer Sophgo.

Zhipu AI expressed strong disagreement with the US sanction, citing a lack of factual basis. Sophgo has denied any wrongdoing.

Prior to the blacklist announcement, the outgoing Biden administration introduced new restrictions that limit AI chip and technology exports to most countries.

These rules completely block exports to China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea, while allowing nearly unlimited access for Washington’s closest allies.

NVIDIA criticised the new rules as a “sweeping overreach” that would restrict technology already available in mainstream consumer hardware.

The third phase of the CICF, also known as the “Big Fund”, was launched in May 2024.

It represents China’s largest-ever chip investment fund, with 19 equity investors led by the Ministry of Finance, China Development Bank Capital, and Shanghai Guosheng Group.