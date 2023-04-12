shutterstock images

China’s cyberspace administration (CAC) has announced measures to monitor generative artificial intelligence products more closely.

Under the new rules companies planning to launch generative AI product will need to undergo security assessments by the CAC.

In recent months, companies including Alibaba and Google have been working on generative AI products following the runaway success of OpenAI’s ChatGPT. The AI chatbot is said to be the fastest growing consumer app in history with over 100 million monthly active users.

However, the rapid adoption of generative AI products has prompted widespread concerns over data privacy and the spread of misinformation. Policy makers across the world are said to be reviewing measures to address such concerns as global investment in generative AI continues to soar.

On 11th April, White House advisory body, the US National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), made an announcement that it would be seeking public feedback on measures to ensure that “AI systems are legal, effective, ethical, safe, and otherwise trustworthy.”

NTIA Administrator Alan Davidson said: “Responsible AI systems could bring enormous benefits, but only if we address their potential consequences and harms. For these systems to reach their full potential, companies and consumers need to be able to trust them,” said