China Tower has been granted a patent for a data processing method and device. The method involves receiving and responding to requests related to creating, updating, or canceling data collection tasks. The patent details the process of acquiring target data objects based on specific conditions and tags, with a focus on efficient data acquisition and reporting. GlobalData’s report on China Tower gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on China Tower, V2V communication antennas was a key innovation area identified from patents. China Tower's grant share as of February 2024 was 41%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Data processing method for data acquisition tasks

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: China Tower Corp Ltd

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11924070B2) discloses a data processing method applied to a source node, involving receiving a request message from a target node containing information about creating a data acquisition task. The method includes sending a response message to the target node, performing data acquisition based on the task information, and sending the acquisition result back to the target node. The acquisition task information includes details about the acquired target data object, such as context acquisition conditions and tags. The method also involves setting timers for reporting purposes and utilizing event monitoring for task execution.



Furthermore, the patent claims cover various aspects of the data processing method, including successful creation or failure of data acquisition tasks, acquisition result contents, reporting and acquisition configurations, and communication protocols for sending results to the target node. The method also addresses updating and cancellation of data acquisition tasks, with corresponding response messages. Additionally, a communication device implementing the method is described, comprising a processor, memory, and program for executing the data processing operations. Overall, the patent outlines a comprehensive approach to data acquisition tasks, emphasizing efficient communication between source and target nodes, detailed task management, and robust data acquisition processes.

