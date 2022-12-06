China’s technology industry IT recruitment activity drops 12.6% in November 2022

China’s technology industry registered a 12.6% drop in IT hiring activity in November 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 8.97% in November 2022 when compared with October 2022.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 10.93% share in November 2022, recording a decrease of 0.8% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in China’s technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in November 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 98.98% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of China’s technology industry in November 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 69.39% in November 2022, registering a 27.81% decline over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 19.59% share, a decrease of 28.36% over the previous month.

3) Computer Support Specialists held a share of 4.69%, registering a 30.3% decline from October 2022.

4) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations captured a share of 3.47%, up 41.67% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in China’s IT recruitment activity in November 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 3.85% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of China’s technology industry during November 2022 over October 2022.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson posted 108 IT jobs in November 2022 and registered a drop of 27.52% over the previous month, followed by AsiaInfo Technologies with 45 jobs and a 21.05% drop. International Business Machines with 29 IT jobs and DXC Technology with 25 jobs, recorded a 480% growth and a 66.67% growth, respectively, while Flex recorded an increase of 125% with 18 job postings during November 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in November 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 67.55%, down by 34.06% from October 2022. Entry Level positions with a 16.53% share, registered a decline of 7.95% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with 15.71% share, down 10.47% over October 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.2%, recording a month-on-month decline of 66.67%.