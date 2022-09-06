China’s technology industry IT recruitment activity drops 6.0% in August 2022

China’s technology industry registered a 6.0% drop in IT hiring activity in August 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 2.42% in August 2022 when compared with July 2022.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 12.72% share in August 2022, recording a decrease of 2.02% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in China’s technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in August 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 98.98% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of China’s technology industry in August 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 59.37% in August 2022, registering a 10% growth over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 19.25% share, an increase of 8.62% over the previous month.

3) Computer Support Specialists held a share of 11.91%, registering a 25.81% rise from July 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 4.38%, up 48.28% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in China’s IT recruitment activity in August 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 20.13% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of China’s technology industry during August 2022 over July 2022.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson posted 211 IT jobs in August 2022 and registered a drop of 1.4% over the previous month, followed by Applied Materials with 57 jobs and a 9.62% growth. Microsoft with 42 IT jobs and Koninklijke Philips with 37 jobs, recorded a 12.5% decline and an 825% growth, respectively, while Citrix Systems recorded a flat growth with 35 job postings during August 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in August 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 71.49%, up by 18.58% from July 2022. Mid Level positions with a 17.21% share, registered an increase of 6.29% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 11.2% share, down 7.56% over July 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.1%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.