China’s technology industry IT recruitment activity drops 9.8% in October 2022

China’s technology industry registered a 9.8% drop in IT hiring activity in October 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 9.12% in October 2022 when compared with September 2022.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed an 11.53% share in October 2022, recording a decrease of 1.05% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in China’s technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in October 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 99.51% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of China’s technology industry in October 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 72.46% in October 2022, registering a 29.95% decline over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed an 18.69% share, a decrease of 22.97% over the previous month.

3) Computer Support Specialists held a share of 4.75%, registering a 69.47% decline from September 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 1.97%, down 14.29% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in China’s IT recruitment activity in October 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 4.59% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of China’s technology industry during October 2022 over September 2022.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson posted 149 IT jobs in October 2022 and registered a drop of 23.59% over the previous month, followed by SoftBank Group with 57 jobs and a 32.56% growth. Microsoft with 49 IT jobs and Qualcomm with 20 jobs, recorded a 4.26% growth and a flat growth, respectively, while Talkweb Information System recorded a flat growth with 16 job postings during October 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in October 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 73.77%, down by 32.94% from September 2022. Entry Level positions with a 13.11% share, registered a decline of 20% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with 12.62% share, down 49.67% over September 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.49%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.