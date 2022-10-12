China’s technology industry IT recruitment activity drops 9.8% in September 2022

China’s technology industry registered a 9.8% drop in IT hiring activity in September 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 4.14% in September 2022 when compared with August 2022.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed an 11.49% share in September 2022, recording a decrease of 1.83% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in China’s technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in September 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 98.49% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of China’s technology industry in September 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 67.39% in September 2022, registering a 0.16% growth over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 16.52% share, a decrease of 21.54% over the previous month.

3) Computer Support Specialists held a share of 10.26%, registering a 20.83% decline from August 2022.

4) Computer and Information Research Scientists captured a share of 2.27%, up 110% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in China’s IT recruitment activity in September 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 11.42% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of China’s technology industry during September 2022 over August 2022.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson posted 195 IT jobs in September 2022 and registered a drop of 7.58% over the previous month, followed by Microsoft with 47 jobs and an 11.9% growth. SoftBank Group with 43 IT jobs and Shenzhen Transsion Holdings with 41 jobs, recorded a 59.26% growth and a 127.78% growth, respectively, while ams recorded an increase of 34.62% with 35 job postings during September 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in September 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 72.25%, down by 9.72% from August 2022. Mid Level positions with a 16.52% share, registered a decline of 13.56% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 10.91% share, down 10.62% over August 2022.