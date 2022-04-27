China’s technology industry IT recruitment activity rises 1.5% in March 2022

China’s technology industry registered a 1.5% rise in IT hiring activity in March 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 6.05% in March 2022 when compared with February 2022.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 20.81% share in March 2022, recording a decrease of 1.39% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in China’s technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in March 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 99.34% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of China’s technology industry in March 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 75.68% in March 2022, registering a 0.22% growth over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed an 11.89% share, an increase of 36.08% over the previous month.

3) Computer Support Specialists held a share of 8.35%, registering an 18.9% rise from February 2022.

4) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations captured a share of 2.65%, down 12.73% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in China’s IT recruitment activity in March 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 36.6% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of China’s technology industry during March 2022 over February 2022.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson posted 237 IT jobs in March 2022 and registered a rise of 17.33% over the previous month, followed by Microsoft with 215 jobs and a 1.42% growth. Accenture with 160 IT jobs and International Business Machines with 151 jobs, recorded a 190.91% growth and a 34.82% growth, respectively, while Applied Materials recorded an increase of 109.52% with 88 job postings during March 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in March 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 73.47%, up by 13.11% from February 2022. Mid Level positions with a 13.49% share, registered a decline of 10.62% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 12.88% share, down 18.82% over February 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.17%, recording a month-on-month decline of 40%.