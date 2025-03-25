Cinnova has strengthened its multi-cloud expertise through its partnership with AWS. Credit: ArmadilloPhotograp/Shutterstock.

Cinnova Technologies, a cloud computing technology solutions provider, has joined forces with Microsoft and AWS to bolster its cloud and AI expertise.

Through these collaborations, Cinnova aims to enhance its capabilities in cloud-native applications and multi-cloud solutions, leveraging Microsoft Azure and AWS’s infrastructure.

As a Microsoft Digital and App Innovation partner, Cinnova will focus on creating, upgrading, and scaling cloud-native applications using Microsoft Azure.

This expertise would allow businesses to develop “high-performance” applications that boost efficiency, enhance user experience, and expedite time to market.

Additionally, the Microsoft Data and AI Partnership positions Cinnova to advance its leadership in big data, AI, and machine learning.

The company plans to leverage AI-driven automation, predictive analytics, and data intelligence to help businesses make informed decisions, optimise operations, and explore new growth opportunities.

Cinnova has also strengthened its multi-cloud expertise through its partnership with AWS.

By combining AWS’s infrastructure with its technical proficiency, Cinnova aims to assist businesses in optimising cloud performance, enhancing security measures, and improving operational efficiency.

Cinnova Technologies executive chairman Jeff Holtmeier said: “Our recognition as a trusted partner by both Microsoft and AWS is a testament to our expertise in cloud, AI, and digital transformation.

“These partnerships allow us to deliver cutting-edge solutions that empower businesses to innovate, automate, and thrive in an increasingly digital world.”