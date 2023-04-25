Currently, available in beta, Cisco XDR’s general release is scheduled for July 2023.

Networking and security solutions provider Cisco has launched a new solution to detect cyber threats and respond automatically.

Called Cisco Extended Detection and Response (XDR), the solution is said to bring together its expertise with endpoint and network visibility into a single risk-based solution.

The solution uses analytics to simplify incident investigation for security operations centres.

In contrast to conventional security information and event management technology, which uses log-centric data, Cisco XDR is focused on telemetry-centric data to quickly remedy threats.

Cisco XDR analyses and correlates the six telemetry sources—endpoint, network, firewall, email, identity, and DNS—that SOC operators claims are essential for an XDR solution.

It uses data from 200 million endpoints to give process-level visibility of the endpoint-network interface.

Cisco executive vice president and General Manager of Security and Collaboration Jeetu Patel said: “The threat landscape is complex and evolving. Detection without response is insufficient, while response without detection is impossible. With Cisco XDR, security operations teams can respond and remediate threats before they have a chance to cause significant damage.”

In addition to sharing data internally at Cisco, Cisco XDR also interfaces with third-party vendors for enhanced interoperability and consistent results irrespective of vendor or technology.

Earlier this month, Cisco joined forces with Leonardo, an Italian aerospace company, to develop technology solutions in quantum cryptography, IoT, cloud edge computing and cyber security.