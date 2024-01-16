French cloud services provider Bleu, a joint venture between IT company Capgemini and telecommunications operator Orange, has started commercial operations.
Capgemini and Orange launched the company in partnership with Microsoft.
It is designed to cater to the specific needs of the French State, public agencies, hospitals, regional authorities, and other critical service operators.
The cloud services are powered by Microsoft’s technology to help clients utilise Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Azure services.
Following the initial launch announcement in 2021, Bleu received assent from the European Commission in 2023.
Now the company is preparing select French organisations for migration to the new platform, which is expected to be operational by the end of 2024.
The technology vendor’s “cloud de confiance” solution adheres to the French State’s cloud doctrine and is working towards obtaining the SecNumCloud 3.2 qualification from the French National Cybersecurity Agency.
Capgemini said various French entities have shown interest in Bleu, which will be dedicating the upcoming months to facilitate their transition to cloud.
This includes conducting tests, piloting projects with clients, and ensuring a smooth onboarding process.
The cloud platform will be supported by a network of data centres across France.
Capgemini CEO Aiman Ezzat said: “I am proud of the work done by the Capgemini, Orange and Microsoft teams to realise our shared ambition of being able to offer, through Bleu, a solution that will enable clients to leverage the full power of Microsoft cloud services in a ‘cloud de confiance’.
“Bleu brings a unique combination of security and service benefits, including the widest range of technological innovations, enabling French organizations to accelerate their digital ambitions through the coming years.”
Orange CEO Christel Heydemann said: “As a leading player in the digital transformation of businesses in France, Orange is aware of the specific challenges in terms of data protection and sovereignty for critical infrastructure operators and public institutions.
“We are confident that Bleu will meet these needs by providing a cloud solution based on Microsoft services while being fully compliant with the standards set by French authorities in its “trusted cloud” doctrine.”