Credit: winui Shutterstock

GlobalData’s cloud predictions for next year revolve around significant technology advancements shoring up app modernization and DevOps models. Innovations provide unprecedented developer access to advanced platform services including new generation AI/chatbots, serverless integrations, and simplified programming languages. The new era enables high-speed application development and delivery, which eliminate obstructions hindering deployment of modern apps. GlobalData’s cloud predictions include:

Increased AI automation and accessibility will significantly escalate in the new year, playing a greater role in easing next-generation app development capabilities among developers and DevOps teams. Ground-breaking new AI chatbots achievements based on large language models (ChatGPT) will significantly ease developers’ cumbersome coding requirements by automating the writing/converting of scripting, particularly programming languages developers are unfamiliar with. The new ChatGPT technology is similar to other recent AI breakthroughs including AI-generated art programs, such as DALL-E 2 and Midjourney, and the possibilities are staggering. Based merely on simple text descriptions, the AI image generators can produce elaborate works of art in the form of extremely realistic images.

Game-changing developer tools, including WebAssembly, will leverage traditional web browser technology to create new uses with containers and Functions-as-a-Service (FaaS). Also called Wasm, WebAssembly supports multiple programming languages such as C/C++/C#, Python, Rust, Go, and Swift, offering developers an entirely new realm in which to write code. It supports high levels of security and is designed to support high-performance applications. The new technology is able to provide more robust cloud management of apps at scale on the same cloud infrastructure.

Developers will have access to integrated serverless app deployment options through key services including database management and app development tools, paving the way for serverless computing to be paired with event-driven architectures. Since its rollout a few years ago, serverless computing hasn’t lived up to expectations for several reasons. These include platform constraints, limiting app use cases, and a problematic underlying architecture that does not always adhere to straightforward implementation of apps. In recent months, providers have worked through some of those issues, including abstracting scalability configuration requirements.