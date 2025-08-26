Cloudflare introduced the new features to help organisations securely integrate GenAI technologies. Credit: Mamun_Sheikh / Shutterstock.com.

Cloudflare has unveiled new features for its Zero Trust platform, Cloudflare One, aimed at helping organisations securely integrate generative AI (GenAI) technologies. These enhancements will enable companies to monitor and control AI usage across their operations, thus maintaining security and privacy without hindering productivity.

The new enhancements are particularly aimed to address lack of adequate security measures amid widespread adoption of GenAI.

A key component of the update is the AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM), which helps businesses mitigate risks associated with AI tools.

The introduction of the Shadow AI Report offers security teams insights into how AI applications are being utilised within an organisation. This feature provides detailed data, revealing not only the usage of AI apps but also specifics about which applications are being accessed.

Meanwhile, Cloudflare Gateway enhances security by enforcing AI policies across the network. This allows security teams to block unapproved AI applications, control data uploads, and review AI tools to ensure compliance with security standards. The AI Prompt Protection feature further safeguards sensitive data by identifying risky interactions with AI models and allowing security teams to enforce policies at the prompt level.

Additionally, the Zero Trust MCP Server Control provides a consolidated view of all Model Context Protocol (MCP) tool requests, enabling comprehensive monitoring and management of AI model interactions with external tools. This centralisation allows security teams to implement user-level policies, enhancing control over AI-driven processes.

Cloudflare co-founder and CEO Matthew Prince said: “Cloudflare is the best place to help any business roll out AI securely. We are the only company today that can offer the security of a Zero Trust platform with a full set of AI and inference development products—all backed with the scale of a global network.

“The world’s most innovative companies want to pull the AI lever to move, build and scale fast, without sacrificing security. We are in a unique position to help power that innovation–and help bring AI to all businesses safely.”

In 2024, Cloudflare introduced a feature enabling web-hosting clients to prevent AI bots from collecting data from their websites.