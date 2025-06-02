The company’s platform enables teams to manage and optimise cloud and AI infrastructure costs. Credit: SuPatMaN/Shutterstock.

CloudZero, a provider of cloud cost efficiency solutions, has raised $56m in a Series C funding round after achieving triple-digit growth for another year.

The round was led by BlueCrest Capital Management and Innovius Capital, with participation from Matrix Partners, Threshold Ventures, Underscore VC, G20 Ventures, and a strategic investment from MongoDB.

The company plans to leverage the capital to support its efforts to advance AI-driven research and development (R&D), expand its go-to-market strategy, and strengthen its partner ecosystem.

BlueCrest Capital Management founder and CEO Michael Platt said: “Organisations that optimise their cloud costs gain a competitive advantage, while those that neglect cost management risk limiting their growth and innovation.”

The company’s cloud cost optimisation platform connects engineering decisions to business outcomes, helping teams manage and optimise cloud and AI infrastructure costs.

Trusted by organisations such as Coinbase, DraftKings, Expedia, Moody’s, and Nubank, CloudZero plans to use the funding to enhance AI-driven cost analytics and forecasting, deepen integrations across developer and finance workflows.

Furthermore, the funding will be used by the company to expand its network of strategic partners and cloud alliances.

CloudZero CEO Phil Pergola said: “AI is redefining what’s possible — but without a deep understanding of cloud unit economics, innovation becomes unsustainable.

“CloudZero is pioneering a new standard for cloud cost optimisation, giving companies the precision they need to scale cloud and AI responsibly.”

CloudZero’s platform automates the collection, allocation, and analysis of cloud costs, providing full visibility into operational cloud spend and identifying savings opportunities for engineering teams.

In November 2024, CloudZero was recognised as a validated MongoDB technology partner, becoming the first cloud cost management platform in the MongoDB Partner Ecosystem.

This partnership includes a new integration with MongoDB Atlas, designed to help customers better visualise and understand their MongoDB expenses.

MongoDB Atlas is a multi-cloud developer data platform, which is used by millions of developers and over 50,000 customers.