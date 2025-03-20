Cognite seeks to recruit more than 100 professionals in various tech domains. Credit: Ken stocker/Shutterstock.

Cognite, industrial software firm backed by Saudi Aramco, has expanded into India by inaugurating its AI services centre, India Center of Excellence, in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

The company provides software to optimise operations and enhance safety across industrial installations, including oil and gas platforms.

Cognite has already secured contracts with an industrial cement company and a automotive company in India, although specific details remain undisclosed, reported Reuters.

Cognite chief strategy officer Hakon Bjerke was quoted by the news agency as saying: “Cognite is betting on India and is investing millions of US dollars currently and our investment in India will continue to increase.”

Cognite CEO Girish Rishi told Reuters: “The decision to come to India was really the big opportunity here as the world was looking for an alternative to China.”

The company seeks to recruit more than 100 professionals in various tech domains.

Cognite India managing director Guru Ananthanarayanan said: “We know India is playing a significant role in accelerating the global adoption of AI for societal good, and we see a strong alignment between Cognite’s strategic direction and India’s AI priorities.

“We are currently empowering India’s leading industrial giants to use AI to unlock efficiencies and help them scale globally.”

Controlled by Aker ASA, the investment firm of Norwegian billionaire Kjell Inge Roekke, Cognite has a diverse customer base including AkerBP, Cosmo Energy, and Koch Chemical.

In February 2022, Saudi Aramco, through Aramco Overseas Company, acquired a 7.4% stake in Cognite.

Apple, Tesla, and Jabil also plan to expand or launch in India as part of Prime Minister Modi’s push to attract global companies, reported the news agency.