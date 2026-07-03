Cognizant will handle the application, integration, and domain implementation. Credit: Ployker/Shutterstock.com.

Cognizant and Domyn have entered a strategic partnership aimed at delivering sovereign AI solutions to enterprises across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA).

The companies’ focus will be on supporting highly regulated sectors that require AI deployments while ensuring data remains within client-controlled environments and in line with European regulatory standards.

Domyn is providing an AI infrastructure layer, designed to be deployed on-premise or within private cloud configurations, which includes large language models (LLMs).

Cognizant will handle the application, integration, and domain implementation. This includes adapting Domyn’s models into smaller, domain-specific models, building dedicated agents and applications for targeted industry use cases, and overseeing necessary data pipeline and alignment activities for enterprise clients.

Cognizant EMEA president Manoj Mehta said: “Regulated organisations across Europe need AI that delivers transformational outcomes without compromising on data sovereignty, regulatory compliance, or security.

“Our partnership with Domyn brings together world-class AI infrastructure and Cognizant’s deep expertise in turning that infrastructure into real, industry-specific solutions. Together, we are giving enterprises the confidence to move fast on AI – on their terms and within their borders.”

The joint go-to-market strategy will target organisations in the UK and Ireland, DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland), Northern Europe, Southern Europe, and the Middle East.

The collaboration aims to give enterprises access to advanced AI infrastructure combined with Cognizant’s experience in managing enterprise change and compliance processes.

Domyn CEO Uljan Sharka said: “The next wave of AI in Europe will be won by those who own and control the intelligence at the heart of their business.

“With Cognizant’s extensive industry relationships across EMEA, we’ll be able to scale our vision and give the most demanding institutions the foundation to move decisively on AI, and truly own the intelligence they’re building on.”

Furthermore, Cognizant stated that the partnership aligns with its AI Builder strategy and highlights its resources, such as over 60 AI patents and more than 1,500 industry-specific agents.

Domyn is continuing to focus on supporting regulated enterprises in owning and governing the intelligence critical to their operations, with initial efforts centred on customers in EMEA.

In addition, Cognizant separately announced the application of GPT-5.5 with Trusted Access for Cyber to enhance its Frontier AI Cyber Defense services, aiming to accelerate the process from vulnerability identification to solution validation and testing.

The company indicated its participation in the OpenAI Daybreak Cyber Partner Program and referenced its cybersecurity capabilities, built over more than ten years and supported by more than 5,000 security professionals.