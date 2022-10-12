Cognizant Technology Solutions’s IT hiring activity declines 5.1% in September 2022

US-based company Cognizant Technology Solutions IT hiring declined 5.1% in September 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 6.1% in September 2022 when compared with August 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 33.12% share in the company’s total hiring activity in September 2022, and recorded a 0.49% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Cognizant Technology Solutions IT hiring in September 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Cognizant Technology Solutions, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 65.15% in September 2022, and a 4.53% drop over August 2022, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 17.32% in September 2022, and registered growth of 12%. Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 7.94% in September 2022, a 33.04% drop from August 2022.

North America drives IT hiring at Cognizant Technology Solutions

North America emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in September 2022 with a 74.02% share, which marked a 5.4% drop over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 15.26%, registering a 5.73% month-on-month decline. Europe was the third leading region with a 7.73% share and a 9.64% drop over August 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 2.27% and a month-on-month decline of 21.43%. Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.72%, registering a 16.67% rise over the previous month.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 63.4% share in September 2022, a 3.45% decline over August 2022. Canada featured next with a 9.9% share, down 11.11% over the previous month. India recorded a 9.07% share, an increase of 33.33% compared with August 2022.

Mid Level jobs lead Cognizant Technology Solutions IT hiring activity in September 2022

Mid Level jobs held a share of 52.68%, down by 10.04% from August 2022. Junior Level positions with a 43.61% share, a decline of 4.51% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 3.4% share, up 65% over August 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.31%, recording a month-on-month increase of 50%.