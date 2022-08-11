Cognizant Technology Solutions’s IT hiring activity rises 19.4% in July 2022

US-based company Cognizant Technology Solutions IT hiring rose 19.4% in July 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 8.9% in July 2022 when compared with June 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 34.14% share in the company’s total hiring activity in July 2022, and recorded a 4.66% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Cognizant Technology Solutions IT hiring in July 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Cognizant Technology Solutions, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 66.46% in July 2022, and a 10.69% rise over June 2022, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 13.22% in July 2022, and registered a decline of 1.14%. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 9.24% in July 2022, a 35.96% rise from June 2022.

North America drives IT hiring at Cognizant Technology Solutions

North America emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in July 2022 with a 75.25% share, which marked a 6.49% rise over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 18.33%, registering a 51.9% month-on-month growth. Europe was the third leading region with a 5.58% share and a 17.74% rise over June 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 0.84% and a month-on-month decline of 54.17%.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 64.78% share in July 2022, a 10.7% growth over June 2022. India featured next with a 12.91% share, up 94.25% over the previous month. Canada recorded an 8.86% share, a decline of 24.18% compared with June 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Cognizant Technology Solutions IT hiring activity in July 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 47.59%, up by 17.55% from June 2022. Mid Level positions with a 47.59% share, a growth of 5.06% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 4.58% share, up 46.34% over June 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.23%, recording a month-on-month decline of 40%.