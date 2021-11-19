US-based company Cognizant Technology Solutions IT hiring rose 6.1% in October 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 4.28% in October 2021 when compared with September 2021.

IT jobs claimed a 70.27% share in the company’s total hiring activity in October 2021, and recorded a 0.05% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Cognizant Technology Solutions IT hiring in October 2021

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Cognizant Technology Solutions, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 87.53% in October 2021, and a 4.7% rise over September 2021, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 9.83% in October 2021, and registered a decline of 14.77%. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 1.96% in October 2021, a 35.12% drop from September 2021.

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at Cognizant Technology Solutions

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in October 2021 with a 91.32% share, which marked a 5.29% rise over the previous month.

North America stood next with 7.93%, registering a 27.4% month-on-month decline. Europe was the third leading region with a 0.64% share and a 35.71% drop over September 2021.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 0.07% and a month-on-month flat growth. South & Central America stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.04%, registering a 71.43% drop over the previous month.

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 90.14% share in October 2021, a 5.5% growth over September 2021. US featured next with a 6.55% share, down 28.41% over the previous month. Canada recorded a 1.2% share, a decline of 23.72% compared with September 2021.

Junior Level jobs lead Cognizant Technology Solutions IT hiring activity in October 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 48.89%, down by 9.25% from September 2021. Entry Level positions with a 46.18% share, a growth of 21.8% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with 4.91% share, down 30.13% over September 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.02%, recording a month-on-month decline of 60%.