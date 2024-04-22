Com2uS has been granted a patent for a method and system that allows players to switch between continuous automatic battles and manual battles in a game. The technology involves generating battle screens, transitioning based on user input, and ensuring seamless progress between the two battle modes. GlobalData’s report on Com2uS gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Com2uS, Blockchain-based gaming platforms was a key innovation area identified from patents. Com2uS's grant share as of February 2024 was 37%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Method and system for switching between automatic and manual battles

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Com2uS Corp

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11872488B2) discloses a method for providing a gaming experience on a computing device. The method involves the generation of a main game screen using a main process, with the execution of a sub-process for continuous and automatic battles when activated. The processor generates a screen displaying the progress of these battles and transitions to a manual battle screen upon user input, seamlessly integrating manual and automatic gameplay. Information on battle progress is transmitted between processes to ensure continuity in the gaming experience.



Furthermore, the patent includes provisions for user interaction, allowing manual battles to be initiated through specific user interfaces within the manual battle screen. The method also allows for the transition back to automatic battles based on user input, ensuring flexibility in gameplay modes. Additionally, the continuous and automatic battle screen can be displayed in a picture-in-picture form on the main game screen, enhancing the visual experience. The patent also covers the implementation of the method in a computing device, detailing the processor's functions in executing the gaming process and facilitating the smooth transition between manual and automatic battles based on user interactions.

