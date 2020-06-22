Ellen is a senior reporter for Verdict. You can reach her at ellen.daniel@verdict.co.uk

Platform technology will be central to the future of the construction industry after Covid-19, according to Procore Technologies.

The construction management software provider surveyed 250 UK middle managers and above, working in construction companies with 100 or more employees. It revealed that Covid-19 has changed attitudes toward technology in the industry.

Under lockdown in the UK, construction workers were permitted to continue work while observing social distancing measures. However, according to a survey by Constructionline, 87% of those in the construction industry said that their business has been affected by Covid-19, with 62% having to suspend operations in some way.

Procore Technologies found that the pandemic has led to a shift in mindset in the construction industry, with many realising the benefits of having a singular, integrated platform.

Platform technology refers to a group of technologies that form a base for other applications, processes or technologies, according to Techopedia, connecting business applications and stores relevant information all in one place.

66% of construction companies surveyed said they had rolled out some sort of new technology during lockdown with 94% observing an improvement in the way their teams work.

80% believe that platform technology will play a role in the future of construction work, with almost half of these respondents saying they could not do their jobs as well without it. Furthermore, 86% of construction managers said they would use “one platform” if they could.

Construction technology: Staying connected

With the Covid-19 pandemic causing a re-think of the way we work, with many currently working from home, the construction industry has seen an acceleration in digital transformation, despite many construction workers unable to carry out their job remotely.

58% of construction companies surveyed said they have witnessed an increasing number of workers looking for ways to stay connected, and of the construction managers that have already rolled out online collaboration and productivity technology solutions, 52% believe the safety of their staff has improved as a result, with technology making it easier to implement social distancing and follow health and safety regulations.

“With much around construction being disrupted, technology has proved the one constant and this is being increasingly realised by businesses. We’ve seen contractors proactively making the move away from manual methods and excel towards platform technology. Construction won’t be the same as it was before, with connectivity and mobility driving a new way of working,” said Brandon Olivieri O’Connor, director of UK and Ireland at Procore UK&I.

“The emphasis will remain on the ability to connect people wherever they are – on one platform – so they can be productive and safe.”

Read More: Furloughed workers look to tech reskilling, with job loss fears rampant.