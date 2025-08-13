Continua’s AI agent promises to enhance text communication, foster shared understanding, and focus on what matters most. Credit: Gumbariya/Shutterstock.com.

Social AI company Continua has raised $8m in seed funding to improve group chat dynamics with AI participation.

Spearheaded by GV, the investment round saw contributions from Bessemer Venture Partners and a host of angel investors.

Continua said this funding will reimagine how ai can be a true participant in dynamic conversations.

Founded by former Google software engineer David Petrou, Continua is set to revolutionise group chats by introducing an AI agent capable of managing discussions and boosting productivity.

The AI integrates with popular messaging services such as SMS, iMessage, and Discord, providing an always-on presence to streamline group interactions and coordination.

Petrou, leveraging his expertise from the Google Glass initiative, identified a unique opportunity to harness large language models. These models aim to capture the essence of group conversations, transforming a barrage of ideas into coherent and actionable insights.

“In the years I spent exploring computer vision and visual search, I realised there was an untapped opportunity to fundamentally shift how we understand and share information,” Petrou explained.

Continua’s AI agent promises to enhance text communication, foster shared understanding, and focus on what matters most.

It is designed to be a trusted member of the conversation, adept at social nuances and progressively learning from group interactions. The agent aids in anticipating needs, providing timely assistance, and integrating into conversations without disrupting the flow.

The agent’s capabilities extend to organising brainstorming sessions into actionable items, including checklists and calendar invites.

The seed funding accelerates Continua’s mission to improve how people coordinate and collaborate, allowing them to concentrate on priorities and achieve a greater sense of accomplishment.

GV general partner Erik Nordlander said: “The Continua team understands the power of large language models and how to deploy them intentionally to remove barriers and friction from everyday interactions and teamwork. Their technology is sparking a fundamental shift in how AI can serve people in their most important moments and we’re excited to support that vision of the future.”