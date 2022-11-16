COP27: Data science can strengthen climate action

Energy Monitor reporter Nour Ghantous (left) in conversation with Priya Donti, co-founder of Climate Change AI, at COP27 in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

Climate action needs a collaborative, data-led approach, says Priya Donti, co-founder of Climate Change AI, a global initiative to catalyse impactful work at the intersection of climate change and machine learning.

“Data science can play a really big role in strengthening and supporting climate change strategies,” Donti told Energy Monitor at COP27 in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. It can help determine how to integrate renewables into the grid and help monitor global emissions and attribute them to point sources, in conjunction with satellites.

Data science is only ever one part of the climate action equation though, Donti warns. She advocates a collaborative approach across disciplines and countries. Renewables integration requires power system engineers and regulators, as well as data scientists, for example, and ideally cooperation should be international since the goal is to transform the global energy system.

Climate action beyond data science at COP27:

Over the next two weeks, reporter Nour Ghantous (week one) and senior writer Dave Keating (week two) are reporting from COP27 in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, on behalf of Energy Monitor and our parent company, GlobalData.

