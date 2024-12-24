US-based software as a service (SaaS) company Coralogix has acquired Aporia, an AI observability and guardrails platform.
Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Coralogix said this acquisition positions it as the first observability platform to integrate insights from both AI and software applications.
Founded in 2019, Aporia offers solutions to safeguard AI systems, including generative AI and traditional machine learning. Its clientele includes startups and Fortune 500 companies such as Lemonade, DoorDash, MunichRe, Bosch, and Sixt.
Aporia’s solutions are said to provide real-time detection and resolution of AI errors.
The integration of Aporia’s capabilities is expected to enable Coralogix to bridge the gap between AI and traditional software.
This eliminates blind spots caused by separate tools and delivers insights across data pipelines, infrastructure, applications, and AI systems, enhancing reliability and safety.
Coralogix’s platform now features advanced AI observability tools, enabling customers to monitor and secure AI systems alongside traditional infrastructure.
These tools address critical AI challenges, including real-time detection of issues such as hallucinations, prompt injections, bias, drift, and security risks, ensuring optimal performance and reliability.
Coralogix CEO Ariel Assaraf said: “This acquisition is a significant step for us. Using Aporia’s technology and expertise, hundreds of AI teams already using Coralogix today will be able to enjoy high-quality visibility, protection, and control over their AI systems.
Coralogix has also announced plans to launch Coralogix AI, a dedicated research centre focusing on AI transparency, security, monitoring, governance, and control, with an investment of tens of millions of dollars over the next two years.
In February 2022, Aporia secured $22m in its Series A funding round, led by Tiger Global Management, with participation from Samsung Next, Tal Capital, Vertex Ventures, and TLV Partners.
Aporia CEO Liran Hason and CTO Alon Gubkin will head Coralogix AI.
Hason added: “Aporia has always been dedicated to helping organisations trust and safeguard their AI systems. Joining Coralogix as Coralogix AI allows us to accelerate our mission of delivering security, reliability, and transparency to AI deployments globally.”
The Aporia team will transition to Coralogix’s offices, where their technology will be integrated. Employee numbers are expected to double within two years.