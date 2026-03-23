The joint solution supports AI tools accessing telemetry without exposing confidential customer details. Credit: Sutthiphong Chandaeng/Shutterstock.com.

Coralogix and Skyflow have formed a partnership to provide organisations with privacy-focused observability solutions for managing customer data in logs.

The collaboration allows companies to retain the ability to search, investigate, and use AI-driven tools with their observability data while maintaining strict data protection standards.

It addresses challenges that arise when logs containing customer data are processed for debugging, security analysis, incident response, and AI activities, said Skyflow.

Traditional methods often involve removing or masking sensitive information in logs, which can hinder event correlation, degrade search capabilities, and disrupt AI operations. This can force teams to create exceptions that increase risk.

Instead of deleting or redacting sensitive information, Coralogix and Skyflow replace such data with consistent tokens that preserve both privacy and usability.

These tokens enable search and analysis while ensuring that the underlying sensitive data remains centrally managed, access-controlled, and subject to audit.

Coralogix’s platform already supports the deployment of observability workloads within specified geographic regions to fulfil data residency requirements.

In combination with Skyflow’s controls over runtime data access, this approach enables organisations to comply with strict sovereignty policies.

Sensitive customer information stays governed and localised under policy constraints while operational data remains accessible for legitimate workflows within each region.

This is particularly relevant for entities operating across multiple jurisdictions or under regulatory obligations.

The joint solution is designed for environments where AI-driven tools require access to operational telemetry without direct exposure to confidential customer details.

Policy-based controls permit access to original sensitive values only during approved processes.

Skyflow CEO Anshu Sharma said: “Once sensitive data is stripped out, teams lose the ability to search effectively, investigate incidents, or let AI agents reason over what actually happened.

“As a Runtime AI Data Control Platform, Skyflow ensures sensitive customer data stays governed and isolated, while observability data remains fully usable.”

The partnership aims to limit the spread of sensitive information within observability infrastructure, thereby supporting compliance objectives without reducing effectiveness or visibility.