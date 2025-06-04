The Omni-Path architecture of the CN5000 ensures lossless and congestion-free data transmission. Credit: Cornelis Networks.

Cornelis Networks has introduced what it claims to be the world’s highest-performance scale-out network for AI & HPC environments.

The CN5000 family is a high-performance networking solution capable of supporting up to 500,000 endpoints and engineered to optimise compute utilisation and scalability.

The CN5000 is engineered to enable AI and HPC applications to complete tasks faster and more predictably, boasting advanced lossless data transfer and congestion avoidance capabilities. It is reported to outperform InfiniBand NDR with double the message rates, 35% lower latency, and up to 30% faster simulation times for HPC workloads.

For AI, the CN5000 is said to deliver six times faster collective communication compared to RoCE.

Cornelis CEO Lisa Spelman said: “Networking should do more than just move data quickly – it should unlock the full potential of every compute cycle.

“That’s the performance we are offering customers with the CN5000 – a new breed of network-led application acceleration for AI and HPC applications where our scale-out network becomes a force-multiplier for performance at any scale.”

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

The CN5000 family includes SuperNICs, switches, the OPX Software Suite, and a range of cabling options. The solution offers universal interoperability with hardware from AMD, Intel, NVIDIA, among others, and supports OpenFabrics software stacks for vendor-neutral deployments.

The Omni-Path architecture of the CN5000 ensures lossless and congestion-free data transmission, promising maximum performance, reliability, scalability, and data integrity. This architecture is influencing the Ultra Ethernet Consortium to bridge the performance gap in scale-out computing environments.

Looking ahead, Cornelis has outlined a strategic innovation roadmap, with the CN6000 (800G) and CN7000 (1.6T) on the horizon. These future models aim to unify Omni-Path and RoCE-enabled Ethernet and integrate Ultra Ethernet Consortium standards, respectively.

Shipping of the CN5000 is set to begin this month and it will be broadly available from Q3 2025 through major OEMs.