The global technology industry experienced a 13% drop in new job postings related to corporate governance in Q3 2022 compared with the previous quarter, according to GlobalData’s Jobs Analytics. This compares to a 13% decrease in the previous quarter and a 1% increase versus Q3 2021.

Notably, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers jobs accounted for an 11% share of the global technology industry’s corporate governance-related total new job postings in Q3 2022, down 29% over the prior quarter.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers drive corporate governance-related hiring activity

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers, with a share of 11%, emerged as the top corporate governance-related job roles within the technology industry in Q3 2022, with new job postings drop by 29% quarter-on-quarter. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in second with a share of 5% in Q3 2022, with new job postings drop by 17% over the previous quarter.

The other prominent corporate governance roles include Computer and Information Systems Managers with a 4% share in Q3 2022, General and Operations Managers with a 4% share of new job postings.

Top five companies in technology industry accounted for 4% of hiring activity

The top companies, in terms of number of new job postings tracked by GlobalData, as of Q3 2022 were Lumen Technologies , Accenture , Amazon Web Services and Cognizant Technology Solutions . Together they accounted for a combined share of 4% of all corporate governance-related active jobs in the technology industry.

Lumen Technologies posted 1,853 corporate governance-related new jobs in Q3 2022, Accenture 660 jobs, Amazon Web Services 542 jobs, and Cognizant Technology Solutions 502 jobs, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics.

Hiring activity was driven by the US with a 56% share of total active job postings, Q3 2022

The largest share of corporate governance-related new job postings in the technology industry in Q3 2022 was in the US with 56% followed by India (12%) and the UK (4%). The share represented by the US was 1% higher than the 55% share it accounted for in Q2 2022.