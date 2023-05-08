The global technology industry experienced a 16% drop in new job postings related to corporate governance in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter, according to GlobalData’s Jobs Analytics. Corporate Governance is a priority in most of the industries today including Technology. GlobalData’s ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) Top Trends by Sector – Thematic Research report assesses the impact of ESG by identifying key trends, company filings, and hiring pattern across 16 key sectors. Buy the report here. This compares to a 35% decrease versus Q1 2022.

Notably, Computer and Mathematical Occupations jobs accounted for a 34% share of the global technology industry’s corporate governance-related total new job postings in Q1 2023, down 19% over the prior quarter.

Computer and Mathematical Occupations drive corporate governance-related hiring activity

Computer and Mathematical Occupations, with a share of 34%, emerged as the top corporate governance-related job roles within the technology industry in Q1 2023, with new job postings drop by 19% quarter-on-quarter. Management Occupations came in second with a share of 23% in Q1 2023, with new job postings dropping by 11% over the previous quarter.

The other prominent corporate governance roles include Business and Financial Operations Occupations with a 10% share in Q1 2023, Sales and Related Occupations with a 9% share of new job postings.

Top five companies in technology industry accounted for 17% of hiring activity

The top companies, in terms of number of new job postings tracked by GlobalData, as of Q1 2023 were Lumen Technologies, Accenture, International Business Machines, Jacobs Solutions, and Rocket Software. Together they accounted for a combined share of 17% of all corporate governance-related new jobs in the technology industry.

Lumen Technologies posted 846 corporate governance-related new jobs in Q1 2023, Accenture 638 jobs, International Business Machines 530 jobs, Jacobs Solutions 491 jobs, and Rocket Software 386 jobs, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics.

Hiring activity was driven by The US with a 54.75% share of total new job postings, Q1 2023

The largest share of corporate governance-related new job postings in the technology industry in Q1 2023 was in The US with 54.75% followed by India (13.98%) and The UK (3.40%). The share represented by The US was two percentage points lower than the 57.11% share it accounted for in Q4 2022.

